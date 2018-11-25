I am a stallion — Enzo



HARARE - While the name Enzo Ishall, may be new in Zimdancehall music circles synonymous with names such as Soul Jah Love, Killer T and Seh Calaz, he is arguably the man-of-the-moment in the genre with songs such as Kanjiva dominating the local music scene.

As though the hit song Kanjiva had not conquered enough, Enzo has released a second hit, Smart Inotangira Kutsoka which has been well embraced.

Born Stephen Kudzanai Mamhari, the chanter said he is even surprised with the popularity of his songs and says all his praises go to God.

“This is all because of prayer and hard work. I’m even shocked with the level of popularity and I believe it all started when I knew God.

Kanjiva is definitely the biggest song to announce my presence,” he said.

He said simplicity is the way to go as witnessed in his videos. He feels he doesn’t need to complicate things but that they should be easy to follow.

With his songs topping charts, the chanter wished his mother was still alive to witness where music has taken him. He is grateful though that his father supports his dream and music.

The singer said all he would have wanted to do for his late mother; he will do for his granny who looked after him.

“My mother died when I was five and I had to be looked after by my granny in Shamva for the part of my primary school. I then completed my primary education in Braeside staying with my father. I’m happy that my father supports what I do. He shares my music and posters on social media.

“I’m happy that my granny is there and all I wanted to do for my mother I will do for her,” he added.

Enzo is a married man and blessed with a son, Nenyasha whom he said he will support in whatever dream he wishes to follow.

He said it is his wish to pursue education and when he is not at the studio he will be doing something educational.

“I like to know more things around me and I’m usually on educational channels even on television. I did my Ordinary Level at Churchill Boys High and my Advanced Level at Phoenix College where I attained seven points.

“At that time I could not continue with my education and engaged in some jobs for a living,” he said.

He said he started music for fun before pursuing it professionally and the year 2018 will forever be in his mind.

“I would sing just for the fun of it. I would say 2018 has been the turnaround of my professional career. This is the time I went to Chillspot Records and things changed. It started early in January and because of prayer and hard work the music has reached people,” he said.

The singer says Enzo Ishall is a nickname he grew up with and the term Ishall was from how he introduced his music.

He also refers himself as Stallion, describing himself as a horse with power and determination in whatever he does.

The singer hopes to join forces with top musicians like Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah and Killer T whom he sees as icons.

Enzo has a vision and hopes in the next five years he would have brought a difference in Zimbabwean music.

While some were wondering whether his music would stand the test of time, the singer said he is actually planning for the future.

He says he draws inspiration from his surroundings which influence his music.

“Kanjiva was just an introduction and a lot is coming. The next five years will prove it. Currently I’m working on singles and more hits are coming. As it stands I have done the song Matsimba which is a sign of transformation, with a different message.

“My surroundings are a source of inspiration. I sing about things that happen around me and that have been the source of my music. Matsimba is a song denouncing girl child abuse,” he said.

He says the biggest hurdle he faced is of negative people around who could not understand and support his dream. He said his motto is to exploit the negativity and turn it into an advantage.