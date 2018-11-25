Gamecocks seal third place

Chicken Inn…….……… (1) 1

BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn fought off the challenge from Triangle United to finish the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season in third place.

The two teams had gone into yesterday’s matches separated only by a single point and plenty to play for as third place was still not yet decided.

The Gamecocks needed to avoid defeat while the Sugar Sugar Boys knew that only a win would have seen them leapfrog their opponents.

However, the two teams shared the points after Nicole Mutatiwa had given the home side the lead in the first half before Lameck Nhamo equalised from the spot for the visitors in the second period.

In the end, Chicken Inn finished the season with 57 points while Triangle ended in fourth just a point adrift.

Gamecocks assistant coach Prince Matore said: “It was a tough game. We wanted to win to consolidate our third position but we couldn’t. It’s good we managed to maintain our position. A draw was a fair result.”

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro thought his players acquitted themselves well despite coming short of the win they needed to sneak into third place.

“It was a good match for us. We had our chances and they had their chances,” Mangwiro said.

“I think a draw was a fair result; a good improvement for us throughout the season especially on our away matches.

“It was a remarkable improvement for us this season and finishing in position four in the league and winning the Chibuku Super Cup is no mean achievement.”

The match started a bit scrappy due to the rains just before kick-off which meant both teams struggled a bit to keep the ball under control.

As a result, both teams opted for the long ball that seemed more effective on the slippery pitch.

However, the home side finally broke the deadlock in the 34th minute following a good counter attacking move.

George Majika started the move by releasing Obriel Chirinda and the latter unselfishly set up the better-positioned Mutatiwa.

The Gamecocks forward then finished expertly by placing the ball beyond the reach of Triangle goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga.

Just like the first half, the second period started off a bit scrappy and slow with the two teams struggling to string decent passes together.

After settling a bit, Triangle found a way back in the game in the 63rd minute after Gamecocks defender Ben Nyahunzvi handled inside the box.

Nhamo made no mistake from the spot as he beat Chicken Inn goalkeeper Pride Zendera to score his 15th of the season.

Play started to swing from one end to the other and with a bit of precision and composure any team could have found the winner from the chances they created.