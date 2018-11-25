Citizens gear for Zone 6 champs

HARARE - Harare City women and men volleyball teams are set to leave on Tuesday for Durban for the African Zone 6 Senior Club Championship scheduled for the University of KwaZulu Natal, Westville Campus from December 1-7.

The teams were in camp for a week making use of the indoor facility at Harare’s City Sports Centre.

They had hoped to give themselves another week to acclimatise in the Durban conditions as they were initially supposed to leave on Saturday evening but the delays in their foreign currency allocation have pushed their departure to Tuesday.

Harare City Volleyball club manager Godknows Jembere confirmed the developments.

“We had intended to have travelled yesterday but we haven’t received our foreign currency allocation for the trip so all things being we should now be travelling latest on Tuesday,” Jembere told the Daily News on Sunday.

“We had earmarked to acclimatise with a number of days before the tournament, there’s no substitute to that but the situation was however, a blessing in disguise as we were able to fulfil the Harare Volleyball Association League weekend matches thereby according both our teams the much needed game time.”

Lady Citizens are the defending champions of the Zone 6 Championships after winning last year’s edition of the games held in Bulawayo.

Speaking at a send-off ceremony hosted by the club on Friday evening, Harare City Volleyball club chairperson Bozman Matengarufu encouraged both steams to continue raising the bar high and ensure that they return home victorious.

“We are excited to host this send-off event wishing you well in Durban. You are getting into these games with a lot of responsibility on your shoulders particularly the women by virtue of you being the defending champions and as such you are the team to beat, everyone will be out to stop your dominance,” Matengarufu said.

“This should however, should not pull you down. You are the champions and once a champion always a champion. Just go out there and play your normal game and that way I’m confident that we will bring the trophy home again.

“To the men, you have been given yet another opportunity to prove your mettle. Last year could have been a year of trying things out on a regional platform but now you are fully aware of what is required at this stage, go out there and bring success to the club, municipality and the nation at large.”

Harare mayoress and Lady Citizens’ patron Lydia Marufu-Gomba also rallied the team to bring home success.

ZB Life handed over playing kit worth over $8 000 to the two teams which they will be using during the games.

ZB Life marketing and sales manager, Gilbert Madziva said they are proud to be associated with a winning club.

“Just as corporate citizens, we are happy to be associated with this town in which we reside and do business,” Madziva said.

“It’s part of our corporate social responsibility…their volleyball teams are doing very well... and we are in this partnership for quite some time.

“We want to be associated with successful teams. We have made a commitment to them that whenever the kit starts to show any signs of wearing out, we will replace it without any obligations irrespective whether they are winning or not.

“That’s what we said initially, ‘We will give you the first one and also assure you of the second one’ but after that it will depend on how successful they’re. We also want to give them that motivation to go an extra mile.”

Zimbabwe will also be represented by UZ Wolves and Support Unit in both the women and men categories.

Other countries participating in this year’s edition of the Zone 6 Championships are hosts South Africa, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia and Mozambique.