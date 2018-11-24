Small aircraft crashes in Ngundu



HARARE - At least three people died yesterday morning when a small aircraft crashed in Ngundu, Masvingo.

It was not clear where the aircraft was travelling from or going.

The permanent secretary in the Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services ministry Nick Mangwana said the crash occurred in the Chamanjerenje Hills in Ngundu.

“At least three people died at around 0700 hrs this morning when an aircraft they were travelling in crashed in the Chamanjerenje Hills Village 5 in Tokwane Ngundu,” he said.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and said police were still investigating the crash.

“People are still at the scene and investigations are taking place,” he said.

Reports sent to the chairperson of the Provincial Civil Protection and minister of State for Masvingo Ezra Chadzamira also confirmed that three people died on the spot.

Civil aviation and army officials in Renco attended the scene.

Unconfirmed reports suggested the plane belonged to the Hippo Valley Sugar Estates, engaged in growing and milling of sugar cane and other farming operations in the south-eastern lowveld.