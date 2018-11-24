REA looking for partners

HARARE - The Rural Electrification Agency (Rea) is inviting partners to stimulate the supply and demand for biogas development in Zimbabwe.

In a statement, the agency said it is looking for entities that produce large quantities of organic waste but have a problem in disposing of the waste to partner with the Rural Electrification Fund (Ref) in developing large biogas units.

“Ref as part of providing universal access to sustainable modern energy services by 2030 has developed a biogas delivery programme from 2013.

“The organisation initiated the Zimbabwe Institutional Biogas Programme wherein 69 biogas digesters were installed at rural public institutions such as schools, health centres and prisons in all the eight provinces...,” Rea said in a statement.