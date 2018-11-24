Hopeful Flipnote mocks Tocky Vibes

HARARE - Upcoming hip-hop artiste Louis Dangarembwa, whose stage name is Flipnote, has mocked Afro-fusion artiste Tocky Vibes for failing to maintain the standard he set in the music industry.

The youthful rapper attacks the Mhai hit maker in his song Ndine Tariro, off debut studio project Ndine Tariro.

In the song, Flipnote declares that he is a no pushover but here to stay.

“Ndakasiyana namukoma Tocky handikasike kupera (I am different from Tocky Vibes whose fame did not last),” said the Kuwadzana-based rapper.

“Three years to come majagwa ndinenge ndakapaka, ndichimwa Champagne pagap rezvinodhaka, ndane macents mucassino ndichitamba poker, kuti mundione menga motobooker ... (In three years to come, I will be rich, parking posh cars while enjoying Champagne and playing cassino. People will be making appointments for them to have a meeting with me),” goes part of the song.

“Izvezvi ndiri kurara pasi, kuswera mumaraini sevakadzi vemakuhwa, asi respect yandinonyimwa ndichaipihwa...vasikana mota nemari zvichauya...ndine tariro. (But now I am still sleeping on the floor, spending the whole day wondering in my suburb just like gossip-mongers. Girls, cars and cash will come, I am hopeful.”

Other songs on Flipnote’s album, recorded at Diamond Studios, are: Ndine Tariro, Anondida, Mapepa, Mvura, Kutenga Doro, Vandivenga, Friend Zone, Iwewe, Ipfambi, Ndakanyanya, Mazi Mari, Tazvijaira and Ndatonga Paghetto.

Tocky Vibes has become the subject of criticism following his decision to dump Zimdancehall riddims.

In a previous interview with this publication, Tocky Vibes — who rose to fame with hit Zimdancehall album Mhai Singles Collection — says he has no regrets for dumping the popular genre for Afro-fusion.

“I have no regrets for dumping Zimdancehall riddims. I am into music to convey a certain message to my fans, not for money or popularity.

“Critics say I have short-changed my fans when I moved from riding on Zimdancehall beats (riddims) but I am proud of my latest songs considering everything on them belongs to me.

“I cannot take pride in riddims since they are not my creations but someone else’s,” Tocky Vibes said.