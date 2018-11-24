Exide 7s Series gathers momentum

HARARE - The Harare Province Rugby (HPR) Exide 7s Series will be back in full swing again today with the second tournament of the five-leg event taking place at Belgravia Sports Club.

After a number of setbacks, the tournament finally got on the road after the coming on board of Chloride Zimbabwe through their main brand Exide.

The tournament commenced last weekend at the same venue with Old Georgians winning the final after overcoming Mbare Select 36-17.

On the road to the final, OGs had defeated XP Horns 24-14 in the semi-finals while Mbare Select had to overcome Pit Bulls 21-12.

This weekend at least 12 teams will converge at Belgravia hoping to be crowned a weekend winner of the Exide Series.

OGs, who have commitments elsewhere, will not be around this weekend to defend their title and will be replaced by Harare Sports Club.

Fresh from winning the domestic 15s title, Sportivo will also be looking to dominate the Exide 7s Series leading up to the grand finale on December 15.

The 11 other teams will be out to claim Harare Sports Club’s scalp which promises plenty of excitement for the spectators.

After the thrill and the fan-packed action from the first weekend last Saturday, organisers are hoping the tournament will build up to a great finale on December 15.

“Exide and HRP have certainly captured the essence of a professional venue for rugby, which complimented our top local rugby talent performances,” a Chloride Zimbabwe official said of the series.

“We are looking forward to the Saturdays ahead and look forward to the Exide 7s Series Grand Finale on the 15th of December. Well done to all.”