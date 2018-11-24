'Customs clearing goods in US dollars will lead to price hikes'

HARARE - Payment of duty in US dollars is now necessary to get your parcel into Zimbabwe.

Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube has said the following goods must go through Customs to be cleared in US dollars, regardless if you are a first-time importer or business regular.

Economists are warning that these new regulations will significantly push up consumer prices and limit bargain sales that have become synonymous with the festive season in supermarkets.

Cumulatively, Zimbabweans import on a net basis $18 billion worth of goods, so this intervention could be a cash cow for government.