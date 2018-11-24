Crucial meeting for Pioneer creditors

HARARE - The judicial manager looking into the affairs of Pioneer Transport (Private) Limited is inviting some of the key creditors in the business for crucial discussions.

Without disclosing the nature of the discussions, the creditors were listed as follows: the National Tyre Service Limited, E and G radiators, Millennium Auto, Line Petroleum and Forever Clearing Limited.

“This is a notice to all creditors listed to contact the judicial manager’s office on or before the third of December 2018: the National Tyre Service Limited, E and G radiators, Millennium Auto, Line Petroleum and Forever Clearing Limited,” reads part of the notice.

Pioneer Transport was formed in 1999.

Reports last year indicated that the business had secured an investor as it sought to enhance its operations.

In the same year, 10 trucks were commissioned as part of strategies to take the company to new heights.