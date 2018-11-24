Chombo's diplomatic passport revoked

HARARE - The State yesterday repossessed former Cabinet minister Ignatius Chombo’s diplomatic passport saying he is no longer a government official.

Chombo is facing a slew of charges ranging from criminal abuse of office, criminal nuisance and violating the Prevention of Corruption Act amongst others.

Prosecutor Tapiwa Kasema successfully applied for Chombo’s diplomatic passport to be revoked.

Diplomatic passports are issued to persons who work as representatives of a government.

Diplomatic passport allows holders to enjoy various advantages including easy passage at borders, special lines at customs, tax exemptions, travel upgrades on airlines and hotels, free visas to any country and in many cases, visa free travel.