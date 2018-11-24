CBL Pool Finals on today

HARARE - The Carling Black Label (CBL) National Pool tournament finals are set to roll at Raylton Sports Club in Bulawayo today, with winners pocketing $1 000 and more, revealed Delta Beverages.

According to Delta Beverages Corporate Affairs executive, Patricia Murambinda, out of 1 500 participates who first battled it out in regional tournaments at the end of October, only 64 men and 32 women will battle it out in this final.

“Carling Black Label will be rewarding the two winners, from the men and women’s divisions with a branded pool table and $1 000 in their mobile wallet,” said Murambinda.

The CBL brand has sponsored the national pool tournaments for over 10 years after the realisation that the game is a major passion point for its consumers.

“This is driven by the efforts to develop and reward the spirit of championship amongst our consumers,” said Murambinda.

“The brand has further increased its footprint in pool by sponsoring the pool games at Zimbabwe Tertiary Institutions Sports Union (ZTISU).”

According to the organisers, the games will start at 10am and entrance will be free.

Last year, the finals were held at Manicaland Motoring Club in Mutare where Priscilla Chisoro and Obidience Lewis scooped top prizes.

Chisoro scooped the women top prize while Lewis topped the men’s category.

The duo walked away with $1 000 each, a trophy, cue stick and three cases of CBL lagers while runners up Paul Taderera and Emma Chirebvu walked away with $600 each which was accompanied by a cue stick and two cases of CBL.

Delta Beverages is the country’s leading brewer with more than 15 beer brands and more than 4 000 employees across the country.

The group’s portfolio includes Castle, Chibuku, Chibuku Super, Castle Lite, Zambezi, Golden Pilsner, Redd’s and many more.

It operates one of the largest distribution network of depots and delivery fleets in Zimbabwe.