Boost in health spending hailed

HARARE - Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo yesterday applauded the move by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube to bump up the portfolio’s national budget allocation from about 9,8 percent to 11 percent.

Speaking at the Health Professions Authority annual congress, Moyo said he was happy with the prioritisation of the health sector in the 2019 National Budget.

“We are happy that the Finance minister and the president understand what is happening in the health sector, that is why there is an increase in the health budget allocation to 11 percent, although it has not reached the 15 percent according to the Abuja Declaration.

“We have come out of a cholera outbreak and then shortage of medication, so it is a national disaster,” Moyo said.

Ncube also shored up the health sector by suspending duty on items used by the physically-challenged individuals such as body creams, hearing aids, braille computers, wheel chairs, among others.

Moyo assured health professionals that the 2019 budget would in turn take care of the challenges which were previously crippling the sector, such as inadequate foreign currency.

The health sector has been struggling to procure medicine and medical supplies due to lack of foreign currency. This has led to price hikes, with medication sold in US dollars.