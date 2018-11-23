Zanu PF rattled by renegades' testimony

Fungi Kwaramba  •  23 November 2018 4:40PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF reacted angrily to its former members’ testimonies before the Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 killings, calling for the police to investigate the “violent thugs.”

Former ruling party officials who included former Harare province youth chairperson Jim Kunaka and legislator Shadreck Mashayamombe spilled ruling party beans of how it has institutionalised violence when they appeared before the former South Africa president Kgaleme Motlanthe’s commission on Wednesday, leaving Zanu PF at a loss for words.

While the youth league of the ruling party called for the arrest of Kunaka, who confessed to have committed several barbaric acts under orders from Zanu PF, the ruling party’s spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo was more guarded than the vociferous youths, saying the ruling party would only comment after the commission makes its report.

“The commission is still sitting and we don’t comment when they are still sitting; we only comment when they finish their report,” said Khaya Moyo.

But the youth league wants nothing less than the head of their former comrades.

Zanu PF youth league national chairperson Pupurai Togarepi described Kunaka as a loose cannon and a danger to himself.

“He is someone who is on a suicide mission without necessarily appreciating it because he has people behind him who are using him like a puppet.

“However, he has done a service to the nation, albeit unbeknown to him by confessing publicly to the dastardly deeds.

“Now the police should investigate and arrest him if what he said was indeed true.

“We, however, would like to make it clear as the youth league that we dissociate ourselves from his lies and attempts to drag the name of the party into the murky waters. It is known that Kunaka was a member of the G40 cabal that had captured former president Robert Mugabe, no wonder why he rose to become a leader at the expense of fitting and bona fide Zanu PF cadres deserving of such an appointment to lead Harare province.

“We are a law-abiding party and follow faithfully in the footsteps of our leader …Mnangagwa who preaches peace, love and unity and there is no way Zanu PF youths would
have abused people as claimed by Kunaka,” Togarepi said.

Another Zanu PF youth leader Tendai Chirau, who is the influential wing’s secretary for administration, said since Kunaka has confessed, what is left is for the police to do their job.

“…Kunaka has conceded perpetrating violence against the opposition and killing people for political gain live on TV before the Commission of Inquiry.

“All this was done under oath. It is the duty of the law enforcement institutions to apprehend and charge him under the laws of the land. He should not be allowed to get away with this,” Chirau said.


 

Though it is something that is not worthy to be celebrated, Kunaka told the truth of all the bad things he did at the instruction of the Zanu pf leaders. The current crop of the Zanu pf's youth wing who are claiming that Zanu pf is party of peace and that they are following the declarations by the current Zanu pf leader of peace and unity; are just hallucinating to say the least. In 2008 when Zanu pf lost the 1st round of the harmonized elections to Tsvangirai's MDC, it is the very Zanu pf that unleashed an orge of violence that resulted in over 200 MDC supporters being killed. And of course Mnangagwa was the chief election agent of the then president Mugabe. Kunaka and Mashayamombe told the truth, thus labelling them G40 cabal changes nothing. The fact is that some of the current Zanu pf youth members were part of the Chipangano grouping. Yeah if Kunaka has to be arrested then Dr. Charity Manyeruke must also be arrested and all other people that Kunaka will mention. All being said how can a man aged 50years + with children over 20 years be classified as a youth?

Gheo - 23 November 2018

