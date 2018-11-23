US donates $300K to communities

HARARE - United States of America (US) government has granted over $300 000 for community-based organisations in Zimbabwe’s nine provinces.

In a signing ceremony with US Ambassador Brian Nichols, the United States government provided $370 900 small grants to community-based organisations in nine provinces.

Through its small grants programme, the US embassy is awarding grants to 17 organisations in Harare, Midlands, Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North, and Bulawayo.

Speaking at a small grants handover ceremony held in Chisipite, Harare on Wednesday, Nichols said this programme further cements relations between the two states.

“Importantly, the programme also helps to bring Americans and the people of Zimbabwe closer together. For many of your communities, this may be their first introduction to the United States and our positive contributions in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Your good work with refugees, the economically disadvantaged and HIV/Aids-affected households provides a model for others to follow.

“Today I stand here humbled by all of you. You have your hearts in public service; and you offer that service with dedication and self-sacrifice, in the face of greater obstacle, and with a far more daunting task than most of us will ever experience.”

Funding sources included the Africa Regional Democracy Fund (ARDF), US President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) small grants fund, the Julia Taft Refugee Fund, and the Ambassador’s Special Self Help (SSH) Fund.

Benefiting organisations included the Citizen Participants Trust; the Elderly Care Trust; Goal Zimbabwe and the Legal Resources Foundation among others.

Nichols said since 1980, at Zimbabwe’s independence, the embassy has supported community development projects that improve basic economic or social conditions at the village level all across the country.

He said the US Embassy has awarded more than $2 million for community-driven projects over the past 10 years.

The US embassy small grants focus on supporting small-scale, short-term, community projects that bring about improvements in people’s lives.

The one-time grants help local organisations and communities to start up or continue sustainable projects designed to improve economic and social conditions.

PEPFAR small grants assist communities improve their living standards and provide care and support to orphans, vulnerable children, and their households, while the

Julia Taft Refugee Fund assists refugee populations.