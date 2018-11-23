Seh Calaz calls for Ginimbi's release

HARARE - Dancehall star Seh Calaz has dropped a song in which he is calling for the freeing of businessman and socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure who was arrested for tax invasion. The song titled Free Ginimbi opens with a statement; Free Ginimbi.

The song indicates that the economy is in bad shape and people are struggling to make ends meet and arresting them further exacerbates the situation.

Speaking to the Daily News, his publicist King Gorge Damson believes music can be a source of hope and inspiration.

“For long Zimdancehall artistes have been accused of passivity when it comes to issues affecting people. It was high time someone calls a spade a spade,” he said.

He maintains that Calaz is apolitical and his song is just a reflection of the situation on the ground, hence he doesn’t expect any victimisation.

“Look at artistes like Uganda’s Bobie Wine; he has become a source of hope and inspiration by addressing socioeconomic issues via music. We are not being political, we are being musical,” he said.

The song highlights issues such as the arrest of money changers in town as the economy takes a downturn and he appeals to the authorities to improve the conditions which he says are hindering people in the ghetto to make a living.

Calaz says while he does not have any powers or access to reach high offices, he is only equipped with his voice and decided to let his feelings known.

The song follows releases such as Winky D’s Parliament which is again an indication to the authorities to address living conditions in the ghetto.