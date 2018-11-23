Ndebele's alleged fraudster in court

BULAWAYO - Popular songbird Sandra Ndebele has finally dragged to court her former “business partner” Lindiwe Ndlovu who allegedly defrauded her of $100 000.

Ndlovu appeared before magistrate Adelaide Mbeure yesterday and was not asked to plead.

She was remanded out of custody to December 14 on $300 bail.

It is the State’s case that on October 12, the accused person working in connivance with Amanda Onwuchukwu and Simanga Gwemende who are still at large hatched a plan to defraud Ndebele of her money.

The court heard Ndlovu and her accomplices misrepresented to Ndebele that they were in a position to source foreign currency for her business.

As a result the complainant gave the accused persons $100 000.

However, upon being given the money, the court further heard the accused persons failed to avail the foreign currency but instead further hatched a plan to file a false report at Collen Bawn police near Gwanda purporting that the complainant’s money had been stolen.

The report was later proved to be false and the accused person was charged and convicted for making a false police report at a Gwanda court.

Realising that she had been defrauded, Ndebele filed a police report leading to the arrest of Ndlovu. However, police are still hunting for Onwuchukwu and Gwemende.

As a result of the accused persons’ actions, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of $100 000 and nothing was recovered.