Grace Mugabe's sister remanded to January

Shamiso Dzingire  •  23 November 2018 12:39PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Former first lady Grace Mugabe's sister, Shuvai Gumbochuma, who is facing allegations of fraudulently selling State land before paying for it, was yesterday remanded to January 8.

Gumbochuma, who has been on remand since September, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa without her lawyer Lovemore Madhuku.

Prosecutor Shepherd Makonde advised the court Madhuku was engaged at the ongoing Commission of Inquiry and that the remand date was by consent with the defence counsel.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media