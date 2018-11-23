Grace Mugabe's sister remanded to January

HARARE - Former first lady Grace Mugabe's sister, Shuvai Gumbochuma, who is facing allegations of fraudulently selling State land before paying for it, was yesterday remanded to January 8.

Gumbochuma, who has been on remand since September, appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa without her lawyer Lovemore Madhuku.

Prosecutor Shepherd Makonde advised the court Madhuku was engaged at the ongoing Commission of Inquiry and that the remand date was by consent with the defence counsel.