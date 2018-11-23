Cleric promotes Zimdancehall

HARARE - A local church leader has vowed to transform and develop the music industry in Epworth with focus on Zimdancehall.

The move will see cleric Blessing “Hitman” Langton inviting secular artistes to perform at his Christ Realm Ministries of All Nations as he believes it is the duty of the church to assist and develop talent within the community.

“As a church, we have also a duty to develop our communities. Some churches promote soccer but us our main thrust is to promote music.

“We are targeting a number of popular musicians; we want them to share the stage with upcoming musicians from Epworth. We will start with Enzo Ishall, the Kanjiva hit-maker,” said Langton.

“From the gospel side, we would like to bring in Kudzi Nyakudya, Trymore Bande and Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi among others.”

Langton told this publication that he is on a mission to transform Epworth, a peri-urban settlement known for harbouring criminals, both spiritually and artistically.

“I grew up in Marondera but I was sent to deliver Epworth. The community has potential in terms of music but what is lacking is promotion.

“We want to work closely with artistes in spreading the ‘Good News.’ Music is one of the fastest and effective ways of communication,” Langton said.