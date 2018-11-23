City aim for top-6 finish

HARARE - Harare City coach Mark Harrison is targeting a strong finish to the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season which concludes tomorrow with a number of matches across the country.

Harrison’s charges face Yadah FC tomorrow at Rufaro Stadium aiming to strengthen their bid to finish in the top six.

Last weekend’s goalless draw against ZPC Kariba effectively drew a line under any remaining hopes for the Sunshine Boys to finish in top four.

City currently sit in seventh place on the log with 47 points and trail sixth-placed Herentals by a single point.

Speaking ahead of their last match of the season, Harrison said: “We want to win the game, we want to finish the season on a high. I think it’s important to everybody that we try and win and get the three points.

“That way we can go into the break happy with the positive mind, with the positive attitude. I think it’s important that we play and win.”

Harrison also took some time to reflect on their season which he described as a huge success having reached the Chibuku Super Cup final before losing to Triangle.

At the end of the 2017 season, City were relegated and at the start of this year they were preparing for life in the Zifa Northern Region Division One.

The club eventually bounced back into the top-flight after acquiring the franchise of the now-defunct How Mine.