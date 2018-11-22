Zim umpire's stock rises

HARARE - Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) umpire Langton Rusere’s stock continues to rise after he was selected to officiate at today’s ICC Women’s World Twenty20 semi-final between West Indies and Australia.

The Zimbabwe Women’s cricket team failed to qualify for the finals which are being hosted by the West Indies but Rusere will be flying the country’s flag on the pitch.

The game will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

“In yet another sign of his growing reputation as a top match official, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Rusere as one of the on-field umpires for the semi-final match between the Windies and Australia scheduled for this Thursday (today),” ZC said in a statement.

“When making umpire and referee appointments, the ICC does not only look at officials independent of the teams involved but, more importantly, they consider the best available.”

Before the semi-final appointment, Rusere was involved in seven ICC Women’s World Twenty20 2018 group-stage matches — four of them as an on-field umpire, two as fourth umpire and one as television umpire.

This is the fifth global tournament at which the 33-year-old umpire has officiated, having also taken part in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 held in Zimbabwe and the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand earlier this year.

After making his mark at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2016 in Bangladesh, Rusere went on to do duty at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 staged in England.

This year he was also one of the umpires at the Caribbean Premier League, the second time he was involved in the tournament.

Rusere has not looked back since July 19, 2015 when he stood in his first Twenty20 international match, pitting Zimbabwe versus India at Harare Sports Club.

Three months later, he made his one-day international debut on October 24, 2015 in the match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Rusere was also a mentor umpire for the ICC World Cricket League Division Two — the qualifier event for Associate teams to the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 — held in Namibia in February this year.

With more high-profile assignments likely to come his way, the inspirational Rusere is destined for greatness. — Additional reporting by ZC