Teachers demand USD, threaten strike

Caroline Chiimba  •  22 November 2018 1:58PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) has said its members will go on strike if they are not paid their salaries in US dollars this month.

This is despite the country experiencing severe shortages of foreign currency which recently evoked memories of the hyperinflationary days of 2008 when panicking ordinary people engaged in panic buying at the supermarkets.

Government has also maintained that the bond note and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) are at par with the US dollar — which on paper means the coveted greenback is still considered as the widely used currency.

In a press statement, Zimta president Richard Gundane claimed the situation at most schools had worsened and teachers were now facing difficulties to discharge their duties.

“Should the government fail to address these demands positively this month of November; the incapacitated teachers are left with no option but to down tools.

“In our situation, there is a glaring wage theft and the systematic erosion of the value of our salaries and hyper-inflation hitherto hovering around 300 percent,” said Gundane.

“These are so demanded in line with the national budget announcement set for November 22, 2018, and we call upon the government to highly prioritise the education sector,” he added further saying the Zimta members were anxious about this year’s bonuses.

Comments (2)

All civil servants should demand to be paid in US dollars.

chimuti - 22 November 2018

The demands by teachers are very rational, thus all civil servants must be paid in US$. However with teachers there is one very big problem-teachers are not united. There are too many unions that represent teachers and mostly these unions are always on a collision path. One union threatens to embark on industrial action while another vilifies the action saying it better to negotiate with the government. Thus the demands by teachers will never be taken seriously unless and until they show a united front. If possible the teachers must follow in the footsteps of doctors and nurses who have one body representing respectively. ultimately, all unions representing the civil servants need to be united and to speak with one voice and act in one manner-as of now the teacher unions should have consulted with the unions representing nurses and doctors etc so they all embark on industrial action simultaneously. This way the civil service will have an upper hand and thus compel the employer to yield to their demands.

Gheo - 22 November 2018

