NUST in DNA analysis for Gwanda bus disaster victims

STAFF WRITER  •  22 November 2018 2:32PM

HARARE - DNA analysis techniques at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) are being used to identify victims of the Gwanda bus disaster.

According to Local Government minister July Moyo, the analysis will last for two weeks.

The deceased victims of last Thursday night’s horror road accident in Gwanda were burnt beyond recognition.

Medical examiners doing the DNA identification process of the severely burnt bodies, where only bones were left, are isolating their DNA through blood stains, fibre muscles and bones.

Moyo said government pathologists — who were responsible for identifying the age and gender of the deceased — were working with NUST’s Applied Genetic Testing Centre and were making progress.

“NUST’s Science Department has taken blood samples of all victims’ relatives and the process of matching their DNA will begin this week,” Moyo said in a post-Cabinet press briefing on Tuesday.

“This process is expected to last not more than two weeks,” he said.

At least 42 passengers were killed after a suspected gas tank exploded on a bus. At least 20 other people were injured, some with severe burns.

