MDC riled by Charamba's statements

STAFF WRITER  •  22 November 2018 2:14PM  •  2 comments

HARARE - The MDC has been irked by statements made by presidential spokesperson George Charamba, calling on party leader Nelson Chamisa to appear before the commission of inquiry investigating the politically-motivated violence of August 1.

Jacob Mafume, the party’s national spokesperson described Charamba’s statements as “reckless” and “a revelation pre-empting Zanu PF’s agenda in setting up the enquiry of shame”.

“Charamba also exposes his misunderstanding of the justice delivery system, when an individual is arrested for a murder case, there ought to be proof and locations of his acts on the chain of causation. It is clear therefore that the people who pulled the trigger and those who gave orders are solely responsible for the deaths.

“Whether people were demonstrating or not is a different subject matter, if the force used by the military on the day was proportionate to the situation on the ground there would be no need to set up a commission in the first place,” he said in a statement.

Mafume said if the procedures of military deployment were followed to the letter, by now a brief of the deployment should have been brought to Parliament by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in terms of the Constitution.

“It is therefore shocking for Charamba to claim that president Chamisa is personally liable. We have problems with senior government officials who utter statements meant to influence investigations. With the history of abuse of the justice delivery system in Zimbabwe such statements are unacceptable; in fact Charamba must reverse his statement. It is unacceptable,” he said.

Uyu Charamba wezvindebvu zvinenge wire brush is just like a condom.He was once used by old Bob to defend his evil actions even when tit was clear that an apology would do the trick.What authority does he have to keep on barking that Chamisa should testify before the Commission?Chiwenga was actually blamed by a high court judge for odering the army into the streets to soot at the protesters but we do not hear him advocating for comrade Bleach to testify before the Commission.Zanu pf has really killed the brains of its cadres.Most of them do nom longer have compassion for humans.They have become very dangerous animals in human skin.To them killing is a way of showing authority and keeping fear in the hearts of the citizens so that very few will dream of ever challenging them in the way the run or rather ruin the country.One day is one day Charamba wezvindebvu.Your day will come like it did on your previous boss,old Bob,but your will be full of gnashing of teeth.Take heed Zvindebvalo.

janana wa Bikaz madhogodhogo - 22 November 2018

charamba ihure, politically speaking. Not sure about the other kind but I heard he specializes in wife beating. Anyways that's besides the point. He categorically stated the day Mugabe goes is the day he leaves too. Not a day longer. Those were his words.

Moe Syszlack - 22 November 2018

