Man caged 9 years for stock theft

Bernard Chiketo  •  22 November 2018 1:53PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - A Nyanga man has been slapped with a nine-year jail term after confessing to stealing a beast to raise money for his children’s school fees.

Christopher Dzimano, 34, of Gondokondo Village in Nyanga was convicted on his own guilty plea by magistrate Anniah Ndiraya who handed him the minimum mandatory sentence.

He was charged with stock theft as defined in section 114(2) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23. He was being accused of having connived with Konai Nyagombo of Gowera Village in Mutoko and Tendai Nyambondo of Chifamba Village under Chief Katerere in Nyanga who both denied the charge.

According to State papers, the three allegedly collaborated and stole two oxen from Valeria Makora’s kraal. Police received a tip-off and immediately dispatched a team to the area.

Upon arrival, the police found Nyagombo and Nyambondo in custody of one of the stolen beasts. The stolen beasts which were valued at $1 000 were successfully recovered and handed back to Makora.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media