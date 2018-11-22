Gweru Sports Club reaches milestone

GWERU - Gweru Sports Club will on Saturday host their Centenary anniversary celebrations with a 21km marathon headlining the celebrations.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Gweru Sports Club committee chairperson John Makuvalo, updated the public on the preparations for the celebrations.

“On Saturday, we will be celebrating 100 years of existence with the Gweru Half Marathon; the biggest event of the day,” Makuvalo said.

“This will be the first time in 33 years that we will be having this marathon, we will be having professionals like Virimai Zhuwawo and others while there will be a three-and-half-kilometre fun run open to anyone.

“Apart from that, we are going to have a chess tournament, volleyball tournament and a rugby match between Gweru Sports Club and Gweru Sports Club legends as part of the celebrations.”

The half marathon will start at 6am, with Zhuwawo the big name athlete to have already confirmed his participation.

Gweru Sports Club are currently embroiled in a tug of war with Gweru City Council over the local authority’s plan to repossess and destroy the sports facility to pave way for investment and town expansion.

However, Makuvalo allayed fears that the sports facility would not be destroyed arguing that it will remain intact.

“I can assure all sports lovers in Gweru that the sports club is safe, if anything that can happen it will be the trimming of all underutilised land, all the land that is covered by grounds and buildings will not be affected,” he said.

The Makuvalo-led committee which took charge of the administration of the sports club three months ago has already started to give the facility a face-lift with renovations to the buildings and part of the grounds.

Indications are that some local companies and institutions are waiting on the wings to chip in and assist to revive the once popular sports club once the dust has settled.

Gweru Sports Club was formed in 1918 and has produced some of Zimbabwe’s finest sports persons who have represented the country with distinction.

Former Zimbabwe Cricket national team pace bowler Anthony Ireland, current Zimbabwe Rugby Sevens coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba are some of the esteemed names to emanate from the sports club production line.