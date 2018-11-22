FC Platinum, Ngezi fined

HARARE - Champions FC Platinum and runners-up Ngezi Platinum were fined by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for breaching rules and regulations of the top flight league.

The reigning champions were fined $1 500 of which $500 was suspended on condition they don’t repeat a similar offence after match officials’ tyres were deflated following a league match against Herentals at Mandava Stadium on September 15.

Ngezi Platinum Stars utility player Liberty Chakoroma was found guilty of assaulting a match official after a Chibuku Super Cup first round match against Herentals at Baobab Stadium on September 22 and was handed a three-game suspension while the club was fined $1 000.

In issuing the judgments, PSL said: “…In terms of the PSL Rules and Regulation Order 31.1.15, it is an act of misconduct on the part of the club where: It fails to protect match officials against acts, or attempted acts of violence or any form of abuse before, during or after a match

“The club was fined

$1 500, of which $500 has been suspended for the 2019 season on condition that the accused is not convicted of a similar offence. The fine of $1 000 together with the cost of the hearing shall be paid by November 30, 2018.

“Ngezi Platinum Stars player... Chakoroma has been found guilty of assaulting a match official after a Chibuku Super Cup first round match against Herentals FC at Baobab Stadium played on Saturday September 22, 2018.

“Chakoroma was charged for contravening PSL Rules and Regulations Order 31.2.9 which states that it is an act of misconduct on the part of a player who: Assaults, threatens, intimidates, coerces, interferes, misleads, or insults a match official, player, official of the league, public, press or media, or any other person, before, during or after the match.

“Chakoroma was suspended for three matches, a suspension which shall be served in 2018 and shall carry over to 2019 following the end of the 2018 season. Further, the player has been ordered to pay the costs of the hearing.

“Subsequently, Ngezi Platinum Stars FC have been found guilty and charged for breaching Order 31 of the PSL Rules and Regulations following the conduct of their player, Chakoroma.

“The club was fined $1 250, of which $250 has been suspended until the end of the 2018 season on condition that the accused does not within that period commit a similar offence. The fine of $1 000 together with the cost of the hearing to be paid by November 30, 2018.”