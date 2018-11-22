'Chigumba tweet' trial drags

HARARE - The trial of a former Midlands State University student accused of retweeting a derogatory message about Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba failed to kick off on Tuesday after she did not appear in court.

Night Tawona Shadaya stands accused of criminal insult relating to the tweet.

Initially, the trial was supposed to commence on November 5, but was postponed after the State failed to notify Chigumba who is expected to testify against Shadaya.

The State, led by Peter Kachirika applied for the postponement to “allow the witness to avail herself in court.”

Shadaya’s lawyer, Noble Chinhanu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights did not oppose the application.

Chinanhu, however, indicated that on the next remand date, they will apply for refusal of further remand.

Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa postponed the matter to next Tuesday.

Shadaya had initially pleaded guilty to criminal insult, but changed his plea after Chinhanu took over his legal representation.

The tweet which was circulated by Shadaya purported to be from Chigumba’s account read: “I can’t wait for the election fiasco to come to an end. I could do with a holiday and some good sex. My body needs a break.”