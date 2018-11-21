We are committed to helping the disadvantaged: Ecobank

HARARE - ECOBANK Zimbabwe board chairperson Fortunate Chisango has underlined the Pan African bank’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Chisango made the remarks recently after Ecobank staff had donated some essential goods to Mother of Peace Children’s Home in Mutoko and Sigombe Primary School in Bulawayo as part of commemorating Ecobank Day.

Every year on November 17, which is dubbed Ecobank Day, the bank’s employees are encouraged to turn their attention from just serving customers in the bank to focusing on serving their local communities.

“I am pleased that at Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited our staff have demonstrated compassion for orphans by participating and supporting this initiative through individual donations and their time to be with the orphans and disadvantaged in Mutoko and Bulawayo. I am particularly delighted by the passion and commitment demonstrated by our Ecobank team in demonstrating our culture of giving back,” said Chisango.

Ecobank, which has over the years been involved in a series of social responsibility activities that improve the lives of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in the communities, is this year focusing on the theme ‘Support for Orphanages in Africa.’”

The theme has been chosen to raise awareness of the challenges orphanages face to mediate the challenges of families burdened with orphans due to lack of funding and resources. In line with this year’s theme Ecobank will continue to give support to Mother of Peace Children’s Home in Mutoko and Sigombe Primary school and the community in Nkulumane.

The bank has renovated two dormitories, set up a library and donated furniture, books, assorted groceries, water treatment chemicals, disinfectants and clothing for the children at Mother of Peace Children’s Home. As for Sigombe Primary School, the bank has extended the scholarship programme to more vulnerable children and orphans and also donated assorted groceries, uniforms, shoes, text books and stationery for them. Also donated were water tanks, water treatment chemicals and detergents to help alleviate water challenges and maintaining clean safe communal surroundings.

Ecobank, which was incorporated in Lome, Togo in 1988, is a full-service bank providing wholesale, retail, investment and transaction banking services and products to governments, financial institutions, multinationals, international organisations, medium, small and micro businesses and individuals.