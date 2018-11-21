Police force needs resources

HARARE - Disturbing reports of an increase in armed robberies have emerged around the country in recent weeks. Perpetrators are targeting unsuspecting hitchhikers on the roads before robbing them of their valuables and in the worst case scenario, they then murder the victims.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the robbers are targeting mainly females seeking transport. In some cases, the women are even gang-raped at knife or gun point by the robbers, who are becoming daring and brazen with each passing day.

Home invasions and burglaries are also on the increase with robbers targeting secluded locations and houses. Due to the current economic crisis, there is a huge number of Zimbabweans that are keeping their United States dollars and bond notes at home instead of the bank.

Criminals are fully aware of this fact and are guaranteed to walk away with a few thousands of US dollars and bond notes if they invade or break into most houses. These criminals are getting away with such heinous acts because the police are generally under-resourced.

Most police stations do not even have functioning vehicles for the officers to respond to 999 calls. When you call the police after a break-in at your house, they will ask you to provide them with transport so that they come to attend to the scene.

In the event you manage to provide them with transport, the police do not do much once they get to the scene. In the past, crime scene technicians would take samples for fingerprints, photos and footprints which would later be used to track down the perpetrators and as evidence in court. Nowadays, they just look at the scene and write down notes without collecting any physical evidence.

Crime fighting has evolved and a modern police force needs a well-equipped crime investigation laboratory. Sadly for Zimbabwe, the ZRP has been neglected by central government when it comes to equipping the police force with the modern crime-fighting technologies.

At the moment, the force is still relying on old-fashioned policing methods which are time-encompassing and at times not effective in dealing with criminal activities.

Government must ensure the ZRP is capacitated with vehicles, weapons and technology to help combat crime. At the moment, the police stations are not even connected via a computer system that will make it easy to access fingerprints and criminal records. Everything has to be done at Criminal Investigations Department HQ at Morris Depot.