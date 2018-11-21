Pepsi to double production

HARARE - Indian soft drinks manufacturer, Varun Beverages has said it is doubling production at its recently-commissioned $40 million Pepsi manufacturing and bottling plant in Harare.

The company, which is the largest bottler of PepsiCo products outside the United States, began producing carbonated PepsiCo products — Pepsi, Mirinda Orange, Mirinda Fruity, Mirinda Green Apple, Miranda Pineapple, Mountain Dew and Seven-Up at the 400 PET units of beverages per minute plant in March this year.

Pepsi (Zimbabwe) corporate affairs general manager, Fungai Murahwa said: “We have an expansion that is underway whereby by end of this month we hope we would have more than doubled production. When that happens, we will start benefiting from economies of scale.

“When we gain profit from economies of scale we will then work on reducing our prices and we hope retailers will follow suit in reducing prices for consumers.”

The initial cost of the Pepsi soft-drinks early this year was pegged at 50c (330ml) and it is now $1. A pack of 24 bottles of 500ml which used to cost $9,60 is now going for $20 per pack, sparking an outcry from the public.