Peace & Family Festival roars to life

HARARE - All roads lead to National Sports Stadium in Harare today for the historic Peace and Family Festival courtesy of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU).

The event, meant to promote peace and reconciliation in society, will see musicians in form of superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Mathias Mhere, Hope Masike and Michael Mahendere among others sharing the stage.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be the guest of honour. The event will also attract a number of government officials including deputy minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Energy Mutodi among others.

In a statement, Bakary Camara, the Africa Regional chairperson FFWPU said the event will draw thousands of people from all walks of life.

“About 40 000 couples are expected to grace the event. The purpose of the festival... is to bring together people from all walks of life — political leaders, religious leaders, chiefs, civil society, married couples and youths — for the sake of peace and reconciliation.

“This will be done through a celebration of the arts, music, and inspirational words, the diversity and creative power of our human family will be highlighted,” Camara said.

“The National Sports Stadium event is just the major highlight of the campaign. The awareness will continue even after today’s event.

“Peace is an integral component of every society. To build a unified nation we must first build unified families, the very foundation of the nation. Yet families cannot be built without healthy and stable marriages, the very root of strong families,” Camara said.

“A viable nation cannot be built on broken marriages and families.”

Established in 1994 and officially inaugurated in 1996, FFWPU sought to build a network of families from every race, religion and culture, united in the belief that is centred on God’s love, happy marriages and successful families as they are believed to be the cornerstones for solving the most fundamental problems of society.

The first ever Peace starts with me Festival, founded by the late leader of Unification Church Rev Sun Myung Moon, took place in July last year in Madison Square Garden in New York.

It then spread to other areas as more several festivals were organised in Korea, Japan, Europe, Latin America, Thailand and Brazil; and now Africa, Zimbabwe.

Today, FFWPU’s Dr Hak Ja Han Moon, co-founder, will present on the essence of peace as a priority to any transformation within a country or society and will preside over a marriage re-dedication ceremony.