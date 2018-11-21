National Budget tomorrow

21 November 2018

HARARE - The minister of Finance and Economic Development will present the 2019 Annual Budget Statement to the National Assembly tomorrow. 

In addition to the Budget Statement he will table the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2019 — usually called the “Blue Book” from the distinctive colour of its cover.

Details of the various stages and the dates of the post-Budget programme for Parliament are expected to be officially announced this week. The programme usually includes a post-budget seminar and several days of post-budget consultations at portfolio committee meetings preceding the resumption of debate on the Budget statement in the National Assembly.

Factors to be taken into account when deciding on the post-Budget programme include the fact that no Parliamentary sittings will be possible from December 10 to 16 — during the Zanu PF annual peoples’ conference and its preliminaries. — Veritas

