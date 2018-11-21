Mnangagwa to officially open family festival

STAFF WRITER  •  21 November 2018 12:32PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the Family Federation for World Peace and Unity (FFWPU) mega event at the National Sports Stadium today.

Government deputy spokesperson Energy Mutodi told the Daily News yesterday that the event aims to unite the nation.

“The aim of the event is to bring all Zimbabweans from across the political divide so as to ensure that we are one family and stay united no matter our political differences.

“This initiative is to provide a platform through which leaders find each other and minimise conflict. The organisers of this event were impressed by the president’s pledge for peace that is why they chose Zimbabwe,” said Mutodi. The festival will also be graced by prominent art and choir groups in Zimbabwe including Oliver Mtukudzi among others.

“It will be a celebration of arts, music, and inspirational words as well as family values. The motive is to create world peace and also peace in Zimbabwe, we are one and we are united in our diversity. Our family values are our compass,” said the local host of the festival Johannes Ndanga.

Comments (1)

busy with some cult yet there are pressing bread and butter issues

G4O - 21 November 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media