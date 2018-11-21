Mnangagwa to officially open family festival

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the Family Federation for World Peace and Unity (FFWPU) mega event at the National Sports Stadium today.

Government deputy spokesperson Energy Mutodi told the Daily News yesterday that the event aims to unite the nation.

“The aim of the event is to bring all Zimbabweans from across the political divide so as to ensure that we are one family and stay united no matter our political differences.

“This initiative is to provide a platform through which leaders find each other and minimise conflict. The organisers of this event were impressed by the president’s pledge for peace that is why they chose Zimbabwe,” said Mutodi. The festival will also be graced by prominent art and choir groups in Zimbabwe including Oliver Mtukudzi among others.

“It will be a celebration of arts, music, and inspirational words as well as family values. The motive is to create world peace and also peace in Zimbabwe, we are one and we are united in our diversity. Our family values are our compass,” said the local host of the festival Johannes Ndanga.