Makomo Resources denies grabbing Zambezi Gas land

HWANGE - Hwange-based coal mining company Makomo Resources has denied grabbing Zambezi Gas’ land.

This comes after Zambezi Gas appealed to the Temba Mliswa-led parliamentary panel to help get its land back allegedly grabbed by Makomo Resources, which is the largest privately-owned coal producer in Zimbabwe. Zambezi Gas shareholder and deputy managing director Linos Masimura told Mliswa’s committee that its special grant allocated it 19 000 hectares but the company has been given access to only 8 000 hectares, with the rest allegedly grabbed by Makomo Resources.

“We never took anyone’s land, that land was idle. I am told that Zambezi claim that they have 19 000ha. With the 7 000 they are claiming that we have, and 8 000 a they have, it adds up to 15 000ha and they have another 4 000 somewhere which they have to explain who took that land?” Makomo Resources director Raymond Mutokonyi said, adding they were given an official special grant from the President’s Office in October 2010 over the land.

Mutokonyi also denied that Makomo Resources was owned by Zanu PF admin secretary Obert Mpofu, saying “the only association we had with …Mpofu was when we started our operations in 2010, he had a transport business called Maminza and we gave him a contract to ferry our products from the mine’’.