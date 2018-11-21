Ginimbi freed on $1 000 bail

HARARE - The High Court yesterday granted bail to socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure charged with prejudicing the government of $3, 5 million through tax evasion.

High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi set bail at $1 000 and postponed the case until November 30.

Ginimbi would be released only when the court received $1 000 in cash. He was ordered to report to the police once in every two weeks, surrender title deeds to one of his properties, surrender his passport and not to interfere with witnesses until the finalisation of the matter.

Kadungure had till yesterday been in remand prison since last Friday, after Harare Magistrate Bianca Makwande denied him bail on the basis that he would flee.

This resulted in Kadungure, through his lawyer Jonathan Samukange, who was instructing advocate Sylvester Hashiti, to file a High Court appeal, challenging Makwande’s ruling.

Kadungure is being charged as the director of Piko Trading and Pioneer Gas. Makwande denied Kadungure freedom, despite both the defence and State counsels, having consented to his release on $1 000 bail.

Chitapi yesterday ruled that the magistrate’s ruling was surprising. The judge said the magistrate must have been influenced by sentiments expressed by chief justice Luke Malaba last Friday that corruption cases were not being dealt with to the fullest.

It is the State’s case that between February 2009 and May 2016, Kadungure, with the intention of evading paying Value Added Tax, made a misrepresentation to Zimra that he had made total sales of $2 777 678 inclusive, instead of the actual $9 092 951. It is further alleged that in 2015, Zimra conducted lifestyle audits of socialites after observing their excessive expenditure, which was not matching with their tax declarations.

The flamboyant businessman is said to have been interviewed by Zimra officials on March 2, 2016, during which he indicated that he owns a residential property in Domboshawa valued at $200 000, a Rolls-Royce motor vehicle valued at R4 million, a Bentley valued at $500 000, a Range Rover valued at R1,1 million, a Mercedes-Benz valued at R1m.

It is also alleged that investigations by Zimra revealed that between January 2010 and December 2015, Kadungure did not declare income amounting to over $9 million from sales realised out of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and $1 191 713 being the value of the properties.

As a result, an income tax of $2 134 549 and $306 866 were raised in terms of Section 6 of the Income Tax Act, which he was supposed to pay to Zimra.

The State claimed that during the same period, Kadungure imported gas from South Africa and Zambia.

He allegedly smuggled 5 298 000 kilogrammes of the commodity valued at $672 533.