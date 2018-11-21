Courtney Hotel to be auctioned

Pauline Hurungudo  •  21 November 2018 12:16PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Courtney Hotel is set to go under the hammer after it lost a case against its employees at the High Court.

In a notice, Stothill Properties, notified the public that the Sheriff of the High Court had instructed a sale in execution in a case between the hotel and its employees.

“In a matter between Jameson Chinyan’anya and 36 others vs Courtney Hotel Private Limited: Certain piece of land situated in the district of Salisbury ...called stand 15129 Salisbury Township also known as Cortney Hotel, Corner Selous Avenue and 8th Avenue, Harare,” reads the notice.

This comes after reports revealed that the hotel had been struggling to pay its employees leading to litigation.

