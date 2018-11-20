Another night in jail for Ginimbi

HARARE - Socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has spent another night behind bars after High Court Judge Tawanda Chitapi deferred his bail ruling to today.

Kadungure is being accused of prejudicing government of $3,5 million through tax evasion.

Through his lawyer, Jonathan Samukange, who instructed advocate Sylvester Hashiti, Kadungure had approached the High Court on appeal, after the Harare Magistrates’ Court threw out his bail application last Friday.

He filed an appeal on Friday and the matter was heard on Saturday, before being postponed to yesterday for a ruling.

Hashiti told the Daily News yesterday that the ruling could not be handed down, after Chitapi said he was still going through the submissions and case laws cited in the application.

Kadungure — who is being charged as the director of Piko Trading and Pioneer Gas — was last Friday not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Bianca Makwande, who remanded him in custody to November 30.

In her ruling, Makwande said although bail was a right, Kadungure had committed a serious offence, which would influence him to flee to South Africa, where he is believed to have another home.

Makwande denied Kadungure freedom, despite both the defence and State counsels, having consented to his release on $1 000 bail.

According to State papers, the complainant is the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

It is the State’s case that between February 2009 and May 2016, Kadungure, with the intention of evading paying Value Added Tax, made a misrepresentation to Zimra that he had made total sales of $2 777 678 inclusive, instead of the actual $9 092 951.

The alleged offence came to light when Zimra conducted an investigation into the activities of Piko Trading.

It is further alleged that in 2015, Zimra conducted lifestyle audits of socialites after observing their excessive expenditure, which was not matching their tax declarations.

The flamboyant businessman is said to have been interviewed by Zimra officials on March 2, 2016, during which he indicated that he owns a residential property in Domboshava valued at $200 000, a Rolls-Royce motor vehicle valued at R4 million, a Bentley valued at $500 000, a Range Rover valued at R1,1 million, a Mercedes-Benz valued at R1m.

The court further heard that Kadungure also advised Zimra that he owns furniture worth several thousands of dollars in Domboshava, but failed to prove the source of his income.

It is also alleged that investigations by Zimra revealed that between January 2010 and December 2015, Kadungure did not declare income amounting to over $9 million from sales realised out of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and $1 191 713 being the value of the properties.

As a result, an income tax of $2 134 549 and $306 866 were raised in terms of Section 6 of the Income Tax Act, which he was supposed to pay to Zimra.

The State claimed that during the same period, Kadungure imported gas from South Africa and Zambia.

He allegedly smuggled 5 298 000 kilogrammes of the commodity valued at $672 533.