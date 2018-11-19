Online retailer makes shopping convenient

HARARE - Online retailer, 10ngah.com, will this week commence Black Friday sales for Zimbabwean customers seeking bargains ahead of the festive season.

The retailer’s shopping bonanza, which begins today (Monday), will also provide easier access to Black Friday deals online and debut some new tools intended to make online shopping easier.

Kudakwashe Mutamba, the company’s chief executive, said this year’s Black Friday event is more about convenience.

“Everyone is tied of lines in Zimbabwe and we hope we can bring a little joy in the lives of Zimbabweans if they can find great bargains and deals without waiting in line for them,” he said.

He added that 2018 will be the first year the online platform will have a dedicated Black Friday section on the new revamped 10ngah Apps.

The new feature will help people plan their shopping and budgets accurately in advance and save time while shopping from the comfort of their homes.

According to Mutamba, key departments such as toys, electronics, and food will be clearly displayed in the Apps to help the customer shop easily.

This comes as Black Friday is now one of the biggest shopping days of the year globally, and its relief in Zimbabwe where things are found at double prices even after duties and taxes.