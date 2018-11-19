Mhere ready for peace concert

HARARE - Gospel musician Mathias Mhere has described the Peace and Family Festival as a perfect event to celebrate the festive season.

The event, meant to promote peace and reconciliation in society, is scheduled for the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Wednesday, courtesy of Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU).

“It is an honour to be part of this historic event which strives to promote peace and reconciliation. I will be ministering through music for 45 minutes.

“I am happy the event comes at the right time when we are approaching the festive season; there is no better way to celebrate the dawn of the festive season than this

festival,” Mhere said.

Bakary Camara, the Africa regional chairperson of FFWPU said the event is expected to attract thousands of people from all walks of life.

“We are targeting over 40 000 couples to grace the event. The purpose of the festival ... is to bring together people from all walks of life — political leaders, religious leaders, chiefs, civil society, married couples and youths — for the sake of peace and reconciliation.

“This will be done through a celebration of the arts, music, and inspirational words, the diversity and creative power of our human family will be highlighted,” Camara said.

The event will be graced by government officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who will be the guest of honour, and Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi among others.

On the day, the Favour hit-maker will share the stage with Oliver Mtukudzi, Michael Mahendere and Hope Masike among other musicians.

The Gutu-born musician, who launched his flourishing music career in Gweru in 2005, is not new to big crowds.

Previously, he performed before tens of thousands at various mega churches such as Walter Magaya’s Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries’ end of year events.

Mhere, who shot to fame with his second album Anoita Minana, also performed in countries such as South Africa, Mozambique, the United States and United Kingdom among others.

Some of his discography includes the debut album Tinoda Nyasha, Glory to Glory, Nguva Yenyasha, Old Testament and Panogara Nyasha among others.