ED worry over 'gratuitous negativity' around oil find

STAFF WRITER  •  19 November 2018 10:44AM  •  3 comments

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has blasted the “gratuitous negativity” which followed his announcement that Australia’s Invictus Energy had found oil and gas deposits in the northern Muzarabani area of the country.

But in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange, Invictus poured cold water on claims of an oil bonanza saying “an oil or gas discovery has not been made” but said there were indications of a “working petroleum system” which could only be confirmed by a planned exploration well.

Claiming that preliminary indications strongly pointed to a “good find” Mnangagwa said “elsewhere, indications half as bright as ours here would have been met with spontaneous outbursts of sustained national euphoria.”

“Not here where they are met with cynicism and derisive disbelief,” Mnangagwa said in his weekly column in the state media yesterday.

“We witnessed a determined effort to rubbish the findings; not on any given scientific grounds, but merely from visceral scepticism and an inexplicable propensity for
negativity.”

Mnangagwa added: “It is as if negativity and cynicism have become a new science and a powerful reflex in our country.” – Staff Writer

Comments (3)

What ED should understand, from before, then and now, that nearly all, if not all, of what politicians say to their constituents is lies. Indeed, even the Aussies say that he got it wrong - there is no oil.

Is that so? - 19 November 2018

You remember diesel in Chinhoyi? That's why people are sceptical. Plus Zanu PF is a party of national looters.

captcha - 19 November 2018

The ED new dispensation would have been a damp squid where it not for its callous ruinous economic policies...I guess people are still smarting from the Chinhoyi diesel find and the mysterious disappearance of the Chiadzwa loot. I hope one day your economic skills will outrank your rigging capacity.

New Dispensation - 19 November 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media