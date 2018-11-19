'Businesses charging in foreign currency must pay tax in forex'

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) is demanding businesses that are charging in foreign currency to pay their taxes in forex.

In a statement issued yesterday, the tax collector said there were a lot of businesses that are collecting foreign currency but in turn paying through RTGS or bond notes.

“Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has noticed that there are businesses that are trading, withholding and collecting VAT (Value Added Tax), PAYE (Pay As You Earn), capital gains tax and other taxes in foreign currencies.

“Following this observation, Zimra has found it necessary to clarify that these businesses should remit taxes in the specific currencies in which they collect them without any conversion to RTGS, bond notes, local point-of-sale and mobile money,” the organisation said.

The organisation’s directive comes at a time when most businesses are demanding payment in US dollars, amid a declining value of the local surrogate currency of bond notes.

The bond notes and RTGS values sharply declined after the government recently introduced Foreign Currency Accounts.

Since adopting a multi-currency regime in 2009, the US dollar has established seniority as the country’s preferred legal tender, but local banks have run out of hard currency as the government attempts to accrue forex in exchange for second-rate IOUs.

In 2016, Zimbabwe introduced bond notes which were meant to be on par with the US dollar, but have since managed to lose comparative value.

For every $100 bill Zimbabweans pay $300 in bond notes or $340 in Zimbabwe’s electronic currency known as “Zollars”, an arrangement which has come to be known as the three-tier pricing system.

The impact of the currency shortage has not been limited to everyday consumers and has seeped into other sectors of the economy, with local manufactures unable to fulfil the most basic of functions, including restocking.