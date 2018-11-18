Top gospel artistes lined up for UK gig

HARARE - UK-based entertainment promotions company MFM Promotion has lined-up big names for what promises to be an epic gospel show to cap 2018.

Speaking about the upcoming gospel show, the spokesperson for MFM, Brilliant Pongo said: “The ‘End of Year Gospel Show’ debuts on the December 29, 2018 and the bill is packed with Zimbabwe’s current top gospel artistes.

“We have chosen to make an impact statement as a new entertainment promotions company.

“We mean serious entertainment and quality organisation, we are bringing four big names to one stage.

“We have secured all necessary contracts and plans are in place for the ‘End Of Year Gospel Show.’

“This will be wholesome entertainment suitable for the whole family,” Pongo said, adding: “So do make a date for this exclusive one show at the Second City Suite in Birmingham.”

“We have household names that really need no introduction.

“Names such as Takesure Zamar-Ncube, who was recently nominated for the Best of Africa Gospel in this year’s edition of SABC Crown Gospel Awards, is on the line-up to perform at the End of Year Gospel Show.

“Takesure Zamar brings much more than music to the stage.

“He is a renowned minister of the word in the AFM Church, and has become a regular performer on the international scene.

“He has shared the musical experience with a number of artistes, including Solly Mahlangu amongst many others.”

Zamar cemented his status as a household name and an accomplished gospel artiste in Zimbabwe and the region when he fronted the Worship addicts.

Regional and international recognition soon followed when he recorded two songs with high-flying South African choir, Joyous Celebrations.

Another big name that is lined up for the December show is Mathias Mhere, a dynamic and versatile gospel artiste who has been causing rapturous waves in local gospel music circles.

Mhere recently exhilarated his audience at the ZimPraise International Gospel and Music Summer 2018 Festival at Harare Gardens with an electric and thrilling performance as he performed his trendsetting tracks Matables, Sahwira, Ziya Rangu and Jehovha that were spiced with energetic dances.

Also, on this line up is Tembalami a name which is anchored right at the heart of Zimbabwean gospel.

A ground-breaking artiste in his own right, Tembalami started singing in church at the age of 11.

Music became his passion and at 19, Tembalami cut his first studio recording as part of a gospel group called The Burning Bush. Soon after, he started a choir called ZimPraise with his best friend and five other musicians.

Zimpraise, today, is one of the most popular gospel choirs in the nation.

Tembalami is known for producing hits such as Brighter Day and the track Tomurumbidza which was an instant hit on You Tube, exceeding half a million views and resultantly catapulted him to international stardom.

Award-winning gospel artist Sabastian Magacha, completes the Big Four line-up.

Magacha has a string of hits that he has produced over the years, such as the mega hit 1+1.

Magacha is a well-travelled artiste who has performed across the world sharing the stage locally with artistes such as Charles Charamba, Shingisai Suluma and Oliver Mutukudzi.

Magacha’s international portfolio is equally impressive he has shared the stage with the likes of Don McClurkin, Israel Houghton, Joyous Celebration, Keke from South Africa, Rebbecca Malope, Deborah Frazer, and Uche.

Pongo, also said they were impressed by the interest that the public has already started to express with regards this show.

Tickets are available at www.eventicket.co.uk.