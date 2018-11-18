Mhofu declares Warriors ready for Liberia

HARARE - Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa believes his charges are in the right shape to get a result that will see them qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals when they face Liberia at the Samuel Kenyon Doe Sports Complex in Monrovia this evening.

The match kicks off at 6pm local time.

A draw for the Warriors would be enough to see them qualify for the tournament to be held in Cameroon next year.

Zimbabwe lead Group G with eight points, three ahead of second-placed Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who face Congo Brazzaville this afternoon in another group match which is also likely to have a huge bearing on the standings.

Warriors flew into Monrovia on Wednesday and wasted little time by getting down to serious business holding their training session on Thursday which appears to impress coach Chidzambwa.

“Our approach to every game is to win. So there is no difference going into this match. We are going there to get maximum points,” Chidzambwa told the Daily News on Sunday.

“I think it could backfire for us if we go into tomorrow’s (today) match looking for a single point. Our focus should be to win the match. The good thing is that the boys are aware of what is needed and they are all looking forward to the game.

“It will be good to secure our qualification before the last match against Congo at home; it will take pressure off our shoulders. Judging from what I have seen at training here, I think the boys are great shape and ready to deliver.”

Chidzambwa was, however, quick to point that while they will be looking for a good result they should also not be careless in their approach since they are playing away from home.

“It’s not easy playing away from home. We need to be cautious in our approach,” Chidzambwa said.

“They are playing at home and will not to make it easy for us. It will be key for us to contain them especially in the early stages so that they don’t get an early goal. The most important thing is also to guard against complacency.

“There is no need for us to be too relaxed because in football anything can happen.”

Chidzambwa’s sentiments were backed by defender Kevin Moyo, who lamented that keeping a clean sheet will be crucial for the Warriors’ cause.

“Our first priority is to keep a clean sheet so everything else will happen on its own. I think the most important thing is communication and understanding of how we play. I think as defenders we know what’s important for us,”Moyo said.

“Worrying yourself too much about the opposition doesn’t help. We need to focus more on the quality that we have in our squad.”

The Warriors have had a relatively impressive campaign and remain unbeaten after four rounds of action. The Warriors will be pinning their hopes for goals on Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat as well as Tino Kadewere who is back in the fold after missing the team’s last three matches due to injury.

Liberia on the other hand have not yet given up on making it to Cameroon beating Congo in their last home assignment at home.

The team boast of several foreign-based players who include team captain William Jerbo of Wydad Casablanca, Mohammed Sangare of Newcastle and Boison Wynney de Souza of Real Mollorca II of Spain.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova (Polokwane City), Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic), Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Kevin Moyo (FC Platinum), Marshall Munetsi (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders: Willard Katsande (Kaizer Chiefs), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Talent Chawapihwa (Baroka), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Knowledge Musona (Anderlecht), Rodwell Chinyengetere (FC Platinum)

Strikers: Evans Rusike (SuperSport United), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC)