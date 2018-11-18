Meet Zimbabwe Volleyball Association Women National League Champions Harare City

HARARE - Harare City women volleyball team made it two national league championships in a row in only their second year of existence.

Established in Harare in 2016 then known as Girlz and Boyz Dze Tonnaz together with their male counterparts by virtue of being a capital-oriented club, the girls’ team won the league in their maiden season.

In order to encompass and embrace talented players from all the four corners of the country, Harare City rebranded to “the Citizens” and last weekend they shrugged off competition from Bulawayo Spartans at White City Stadium to win 3-1 and bag the title for the second year in succession.

The Lady Citizens are also the defending champions of the southern African Zone 6 games and will be going to Durban at the end of the month to defend their regional gong. Most of the players have been with the club for two years while a few joined in later. Below are some of the players who have done the job for the Citizens and are looking forward to successfully defending the Zone 6 crown in South Africa.

1. Name: Eunice Nyaradzo Tsvuura (32) —Team Captain.

Position: Setter — has been with the club for two years now.

Most memorable achievement: Winning Zone 6 in 2017 and getting a chance to play at Africa Club Championship (ACC) in Egypt 2018.

2. Name: Naslin Ruvimbo Negomo (23)

Position: Libero — two years with the club

Most memorable achievement: Winning 2017 Zone 6 Volleyball Club Championship and going to compete for the ACC in Egypt this year.

Winning the 2018 national league title: I was impressed with the way we fought to defend our title and indeed it was not in vain.

Expectations for the Zone 6 games: I hope to play my best and bring the shield home. We did it last year we can do it again this year.

What influenced your choice of volleyball: It’s a unique sport without lots of running.

Inspirational player locally, regionally or internationally: I love Destinee Hooker from Germany.

When not on the volleyball court: I work as an Economist at a Fish Farming company.

Where do you expect yourself to be in 5 years’ time: I want to travel to places I have never been and as I will retire from playing, I wanna be a junior team coach promoting youngsters.

3. Name: Charity Chikore

Position: Middle Blocker- two years with the club

Most memorable achievement: Taking part at World University Games in South Korea.

Winning the 2018 national league title: Teamwork and training hard always pays off.

Expectations for the Zone 6 games: It’s not going to be an easy task but we will sail through as a unit and defend our title.

What influenced your choice of volleyball: It teaches teamwork in ways few sports can do. No single player can “star” in a volleyball team; it’s all about team work.

Inspirational player locally, regionally or internationally: Brazilian retired middle blocker Fabiana Claudino.

When not on the volleyball court: Pursue my career in management.

Likes and dislikes: Travelling and site seeing.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time: Introducing young people to the sport at a tender age in my community and local primary schools to ensure continuity of volleyball in Zimbabwe.

4. Name: Kudzai Doroth Zhinhumwe (23)

Position: Setter/ Central Blocker- two years with the club

Most memorable achievement: 2017 Zone 6 which was held in Bulawayo.

Winning the 2018 national league title: It wasn’t easy but as a team we fought together to defend our tittle.

Expectations for the Zone 6 games: To defend our tittle though it’s not going to be easy but I trust we can do it.

What influenced your choice of volleyball: My dad.

When not on the volleyball court: I am a book worm, I enjoy reading books.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years: I’m looking forward to be playing the game internationally.

5. Name: Noreen Manhai (24)

Position: Outside Hitter — has been with the club for five months.

Most memorable achievement: Playing for the best team in Zimbabwe.

Winning the 2018 national league title: One of the greatest feeling to have defended the tittle so well.

Expectations for the Zone 6 games: To play well and attain the Zone 6 title yet again.

When not on the volleyball court: I will be at school, I’m studying economics at the Midlands State University.

6. Name: Nyengeterai Danai Guyo (27)

Position: Power Hitter — two years with the club.

Most memorable achievement: Participating in the Beach Volleyball World Cup in Poland.

Winning the 2018 national league title: I’m really grateful to my teammates, coaches and the technical staff for the fight we put in. It wasn’t a stroll in the park but we worked hard for it.

Expectations for the Zone 6 games: To defend our tittle.

What influenced your choice of volleyball: I just wanted something unique because everyone when you talk about being a sportsperson they think you play soccer.

Inspirational player locally, regionally or internationally: Locally and regionally I will go for Tsitsi Chitashu a Zimbabwean based in South Africa and internationally I will go for Nigerian Paola Egonu who plays in Italy.

When not on the volleyball court: Spend time with my family.

Likes and dislikes: I like worshipping and reading.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time: Hopefully sports administration and management and obviously a much improved player than I am right now.

7. Name: Alvina Sibanda (27)

Position: Utility- two years with the club

Most memorable achievement: Too many, I could write a book.

Winning the 2018 national league title: I was so proud of my team for being able to defend our title.

Expectations for the Zone 6 games: Hoping to defend our title as the regional champions.

What influenced your choice of volleyball: The neighbourhood I grew up in had a lot of volleyball players and their passion for the sport is what made me want to be part of this lovely family.

Inspirational player locally, regionally or internationally: Tijuana Boskovic (Serbian national team utility).

When not on the volleyball court: I am employed as a bartender

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time: Flying the Zimbabwean flag higher at continental and international level.

8. Name: Mercy Chido Maisiri (27)

Position: Middle player - has been with the club for four months

Most memorable achievement: Being part of Harare City already is an achievement for me.

Winning the 2018 national league title: Being a champion is the greatest feeling ever so yeah I’m happy that we managed to defend our tittle.

Expectations for the Zone 6 games: Expecting to defend our tittle.

What influenced your choice of volleyball: It was accidental for me I played hockey at primary school so when I got to St Michaels Mission there was volleyball, netball only and so I decided to take up volleyball as my sport, now it defines me.

Inspirational player locally, regionally or internationally: My friend Charity Chikore. She inspires me a lot.

We play the same position so we share tips and strategies even when the match is tough she inspires me.

Regionally I like Elina Viejo from Namibia.

When not on the volleyball court: I’m a businesswoman and an employee for Zimbabwe Bearings (Private) Limited.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time: Playing volleyball overseas.

9. Name: Tsungirirai Melody Taderera (28)

Position: Power — one year with the club

Most memorable achievement: Representing Zimbabwe in Egypt.

Winning the 2018 national league title: It was long overdue.

Expectations for the Zone 6 games: To defend the title with a better performance.

What influenced your choice of volleyball: It has a lot of social skills to learn from and has little contact with opponents.

Inspirational player locally, regionally or internationally: Locally my teammate Media Mafuta, in the region I adore Botswana’s Chada Majaha and internationally it’s got to be United States of America’s Kesley Robinson.

When not on the volleyball court: Pursuing my studies.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years’ time: In the next five years I will be in Japan.

10. Name: Charity Madhlangobe (26)

Position: Power/Utility - been with the club for one season

Most memorable achievement: CAVB African Club Champs, World University Games though not City related.

Winning the 2018 national league title: It felt really good like a point proven again we are the She-giants.