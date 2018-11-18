Herentals, Chicken Inn share spoils

Herentals…………………0

Chicken Inn ……………..0

HARARE - Ten-man Herentals escaped with a point against Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter yesterday.

The Students’ had to finish the game a man down after fullback Blessing Maunganidze was shown a straight red card by referee Norman Matemera moments before the break for pulling down Gamecocks’ Nicole Mutatiwa who was in a perfect scoring position.

Chicken Inn, however, wasted the resultant free kick as it failed to go past Herentals’ wall.

Herentals coach Kumbirayi Mutiwekuziva said a point against Chicken Inn on any given day is always a positive.

“It was a very tough match for us, a match that we never expected to come out with a win or draw. It’s more like a win looking at the game, we conceded a red card in the first half and we played with 10-man against a very organised team but we managed to resist,” Mutiwekuziva said after the match.

“They had too many raids on us and we had few opportunities to win the match but it was not to be. We did not start very well but they had chances also, they played the ball better than us but we managed to resist and a point for us today is a welcome result.”

Prince Matore, Chicken Inn assistant coach said a draw against a team with a man down is a disappointing result.

“A disappointing result, we thought it was to our advantage playing against 10-man, we tried pressing forward in search of a goal but we could not breach their defence which is really disappointing given the advantage that we had,” Matore said.

Chicken Inn head coach Joey Antipas introduced veteran Clemence Matawu for King Nasama immediately after the break as well as Obriel Chirinda and Darryl Nyandoro for Joe Nyabinde and Nicholas Muchadeyi respectively but the changes failed to break the deadlock.

For Herentals Salif Cheya replaced Innocent Benza while Tinotenda Benza came in for captain Blessing Majarira in an 78-minute double substitution while Juan Mutudza was a 90th minute replacement for William Kapumha.