Byo City dismantle CAPS United

Bulawayo City.................(3) 4

Caps United..................(1) 1

BULAWAYO - Relegated Bulawayo City produced an outstanding performance to humiliate Caps United 4-1 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match yesterday.

After the match Bulawayo City coach Bekithemba Ndlovu thought his team came to the party.

“It wasn’t an easy game, it was a tough game. The boys played very well to outclass an experienced Caps United. It shows there is hard work happening behind the scenes,” Ndlovu said.

CAPS United assistant coach Nelson Matongorere conceded it was a bad day in office for his side.

“It was a bad day in the office. Disappointed but not disgraced. We have got a project and its work in progress. We are focused on next season, we have lost the championship and our main objective now is to try and field as many youngsters as possible,” Matongorere said.

City opened the scores 10 minutes into the match.

CAPS goalkeeper Cris Mverechena received a back pass from defender Stephen Makatuka and in the process of trying to clear he struck an advancing City midfielder Devine Mhindirira.

The ball went straight into the back of the net to give the home team the lead.

CAPS equalised two minutes later through new boy Kelvin Ndebele. City defenders failed to clear a Valentine Musarurwa cross from the right. Ndebele capitalised to put the teams back into level terms with a beautiful placement at the far corner of the net.

City regained their lead 19 minutes into the match through Lucky Nyathi who connected first time a Trevor Ndlovu square ball.

Nyathi scored his second of the day and the third for his team half an hour into the match.

He connected a Benson Phiri cross from the right with a header. Once more CAPS United defenders were found wanting as Nyathi scored unmarked in the 18 yard box.

In the second half City continued from where they left in the first half looking for goals.

Sipho Ndlovu extended the lead for the home team 63 minutes into the match. He made a solo run from the centre line off a Benson Phiri through ball to outpace the CAPS centre backs of Stephen Makatuka and Method Mwanjale.

He beat Mverechena in goals for the visitors from a tight angle to put the match out of reach for the visitors.

Thereafter CAPS tried to come back into match but it was all in vain as they failed to break the otherwise resolute City defence.