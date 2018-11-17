Three ZOU bosses up for criminal abuse of office



HARARE - Three Zimbabwe Open University bosses were arraigned before the courts yesterday on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

Alfred Champion Ncube, 66, Garainesu Shoko, 61, and Tambaoga Kachambwa, 48, are employed as acting vice chancellor, finance director and acting manager-planning, respectively.

It is alleged that they purchased goats for the institution’s farm without following tender procedures for a direct purchase.

Allegations are that the three went to Lupane in search of goat breeders after the university agreed to do goat breeding.

They found goats being sold at $180 per head.

The court heard that after agreeing to the terms and conditions of payment the three accused persons, acting in common purpose, decided to purchase the goats without following the tender procedures for a direct purchase.

Prosecutor Shepherd Makonde told the court that Shoko then instructed Kachambwa to raise a purchase order for 100 goats and the payment was done through Nedbank, taking extra eight she-goats on top of the agreed 100.

Magistrate Nyasha Vitorini remanded the trio to November 30 on free bail.