Kirsty Coventry leads Econet Glen View clean-up campaign

HARARE - Econet Brand Ambassador Kirsty Coventry, this week, joined Glen View and Budiriro communities in a clean-up campaign as the mobile operator continues with efforts to fight cholera.

Armed with a shovel, clad in a white dust coat, sunny hat and a respirator, the Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation minister worked tirelessly to remove garbage along the main road connecting Glen View and Glen Norah suburbs but did not look perturbed. This was a continuation of Econet’s involvement in the fight against the disease that claimed numerous lives mainly in these two communities.

“It feels amazing, it’s so great to see that such a programme can really unite communities and that’s what we need, that’s what we need in the New Zimbabwe.

“We need to see leadership, it’s so exciting to see so many youths out here and volunteering time which again can only strengthen communities and it’s exciting to be able to get out of the office and be active for a little bit,” Coventry told the Daily News in Glen View.

“I think my whole life is different now compared to what I was when I was swimming but things like this are still the most rewarding for me. It’s the same thing with my heroes’ programme when I get to go out and play with the kids on weekends. It’s the things that are the most meaningful and have the highest impact.

“This is not just a clean-up programme but it’s a programme which people again are uniting, coming together, talking, feeling the unity and creating change for themselves and not just talking about it but actually doing it and that’s really helpful.”

She added that taking time off her very busy schedule and be part of life-changing community programmes such as these requires passion and dedication.

“You make it a priority, programmes like this are the ways in which I believe we going to change our country and turn it into a country that’s prosperous for all of its citizens and we are the only ones who can make this happen so coming out and being part of a programme and a part of a community is very important,” added Coventry.

Econet chief of staff Lovemore Nyatsine said this exercise, running under the theme “Arise and Shine”, was officially launched last month to continuously encourage the community to become active participants in cleaning up their respective areas.

“This exercise is important as we continue to encourage the community to become active participants in cleaning up their respective areas.

“Running under the theme Arise and Shine, we officially launched this exercise about a month ago.

“To date, working together with about 1 500 dedicated community volunteers, over 200 skip bins have been collected, over 42 streets cleaned and over 52 dump sites have

been cleared moving almost 2 000 cubic metres of waste in the process. Going forward, we believe behaviour change at an individual level and community ownership will make this programme a success.