Finance ministry must oversee Zimra collections: AG

HARARE - Revenue collection systems for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the Finance ministry must be interfaced to enhance accountability and transparency, Auditor-General Mildred Chiri has said.

In a report to Parliament, Chiri revealed that Zimbabwe’s revenue collection systems remain compromised as the ministry of Finance has no principal rights to view account collections made by Zimra.

Zimra collects revenue from taxes on income and profits on behalf of the government and processes it through its Systems Applications Products (SAP) system.

In her report Chiri noted that there are inefficiencies in Zimra and the Finance ministry SAP system, something that ultimately then compromises revenue collection.

“There was no interface between the ministry of Finance SAP systems and as such the accountants-general (principal) had no access to the commissioner-general’s account (agent) save for weekly reports that the accountant general received from Zimra on pay overs into CRF.

“Transparency and accountability maybe compromised if the principal has no viewing rights of collections made on his behalf,” Chiri said.

Of late Zimra has been squirming under corruption allegations with more than 46 cases of abuse of office and corruption charges involving its officials having been investigated from January 2018 to date.

Meanwhile, Chiri said that she noted discrepancies in revenue figures disclosed by Treasury, which did not tally with revenue disclosed by line ministries.

“Line ministries or departments disclosed total revenue of $3 631 607 738 while Treasury had $3 582 220 290.

“Under normal circumstances, revenue received balances on the schedule of revenue and line ministry returns should agree and reconciliation statements supporting the differences were not availed for verification,” Chiri said.

Treasury was still to respond to the discrepancies by the time the Auditor-General finished compilation of the findings.



