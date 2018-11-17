ED officially opens Defence Varsity

HARARE - PresidentT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday officially opened the Zimbabwe National Defence University (ZNDU) at an occasion where he was officially named the chancellor of the military-backed college.

The university, that is located at the Alfred Nikita Mangena barracks along Mazowe road in Harare, is presently a centre of higher learning for members of the army, police and also regional operatives.

Mnangagwa was officially installed as the university's chancellor at an investiture ceremony.

The installation is an important rite where the conferment of authority is signified. Mnangagwa will preside over convocation ceremonies, and will have the authority to award all degrees, diplomas and certificates including honorary degrees.

Air Vice Marshal Mike Tezani Moyo was installed as the vice chancellor of the university at the ground-breaking ceremony that was also attended by vice president Kembo Mohadi, Defence and War Veterans Affairs minister Oppah Muchinguri among other government and military top officials.